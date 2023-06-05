Anzeige
Montag, 05.06.2023
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2023 | 11:54
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 5

5 June 2023

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2023 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors0.023
Unbound Group 0.001
Worsley Investors 0.068

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347

