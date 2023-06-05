Scrum Training Institute Presents the 2nd Agile Transformation Conference 2023 in Orlando, FL

Unlocking the Power of Agile Transformation: Immerse Yourself in a Dynamic Experience of Lightning Talks, Hands-On Workshops, and Masterclasses

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Scrum Training Institute, a leading provider of Agile certification courses, is proud to announce the 2nd Agile Transformation Conference 2023. This groundbreaking event will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2023, at Rosen College in Orlando, Florida.

The 2nd Agile Transformation Conference offers a refreshing alternative for Agile professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of Agile transformation. With a unique blend of lightning talks, hands-on workshops, and in-depth masterclasses, this conference provides practical knowledge and insights to drive successful Agile transformations within organizations.

Morning sessions feature lightning talks delivered by industry-leading experts, igniting attendees' curiosity and setting the stage for the transformative journey ahead.

In the afternoon, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from a range of in-depth topics that resonate with their passions and interests. Through hands-on workshops facilitated by experienced practitioners, participants will delve deeper into their chosen areas of focus and gain practical skills to drive effective Agile transformation.

"Our goal is to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully navigate and lead Agile transformations. The Conference will bring together some of the world's top Agile experts to provide invaluable insights and guidance," said Jens Ostergaard, founder of STI.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of world-class speakers, including:

Dr. Jeff Sutherland, the father of Scrum and founder of Scrum Inc.

Dr. Alistair Cockburn, a renowned figure in the Agile community

Stacia Viscardi, Executive Director and Product Manager at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and author of "The Professional's ScrumMaster Handbook"

Jens Østergaard, a pioneer in Agile practices and one of the first Certified Scrum Trainers worldwide

Gabrielle Benefield, founder of Mobius and an advocate for purposeful innovation

Cesario Ramos, Agile enthusiast and advocate of fostering fun in the workplace

Avi Schneier, Principal Consultant for Agile Transformations, specializing in Fortune 500 companies

Dr. Bob Schatz, owner and Senior Consultant of Agile Infusion, LLC

Joakim Sundén, independent consultant at Crisp and previous Senior Agile coach for Spotify. Also co-author of "Kanban in Action"

Lachlan Heasman, a seasoned Agile practitioner with 20+ years of industry experience

David Hartmann, CSM and Founder/CEO of The SilverLogic (tsl.io)

Rick Regueira, experienced Agile coach, trainer, and IT consultant

Ricardo Mariti, Founder & CEO of Riccardo's Restaurant, pioneer of the world's first scrum restaurant

To learn more & buy tickets, visit agiletransformationconference.com. Follow the Scrum Training Institute on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates.

About the Scrum Training Institute:

With over 20 years of experience, Scrum Training Institute is a trusted provider of Agile certification courses. Founded by Jens Ostergaard, a globally recognized Agile expert who has successfully certified over 10,000 professionals in more than 28 countries, STI offers Scrum Master (CSM), Scrum Product Owner (CSPO), and Scrum@Scale certifications.

Contact Information

Jens Østergaard

Founder, Scrum Training Institute

info@scrumtraininginstitute.com

407-476-8356

SOURCE: Scrum Training Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758597/Scrum-Training-Institute-Presents-the-2nd-Agile-Transformation-Conference-2023-in-Orlando-FL