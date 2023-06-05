2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Launches National Television Campaign

Industry Leader Highlights Customer-Centric Focus Toward Business Growth

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has launched its first national television campaign highlighting its customer-centric focus and commitment to providing their members with the best customer experience possible. The campaign is launching during National Homeownership Month and will be featured on major national cable networks throughout the summer.

"Our focus continues to be on providing our members with exceptional customer service and much needed budget protection when the unexpected happens," said Ryan O'Hara, CEO of 2-10 HBW. "2-10 HBW is here to alleviate the unexpected costs of breakdowns within the home, so our members can experience the joy of homeownership."

For more than 40 years, 2-10 HBW has had a rich history of protecting over 6 million homes and covers 1 in 5 new homes in the United States.

"The campaign illustrates the benefit 2-10 HBW brings to homeowners and why we are one of the industry's most highly regarded home service plan providers," said Keith Nyhouse, 2-10 HBW's Vice President of Marketing. "We take tremendous pride in our licensed professional contractor network and the convenience we provide our members when breakdowns happen."

2-10 HBW worked closely with Ocean Media in planning the national TV campaign and Denver, CO based creative agency Lumenati Productions.

You can view the commercials, "One and Done" and "Moments," on YouTube now. Join over 6 million happy homes that include 2-10 HBW coverage by visiting 2-10.com today.

About 2-10 HBW

2-10 HBW is the industry-leading administrator of structural warranties and offers systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information:

Marc Jacocks

Director of Marketing, B2B

mjacocks@2-10.com

720-747-6008

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

