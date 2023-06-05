Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty Market to Surpass USD 484.04 Million By 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty Market Segments - by Type (Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Construction, and Marine), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 340.08 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 484.04 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% by the end of 2031. The market is fueled by the growing usage of putty in marine applications.
Recent Development:
In 2021, the global automotive aftermarket size was USD 419.2 billion. Polyester and epoxy putty demand are projected to rise as demand for automotive aftermarket parts rises, and this is expected to fuel the market.
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
- 3M
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- ASK Coating Ltd
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- IMI Fabi SpA
- PRO&CAR
- Roberlo
- Sika AG
- Sylmasta
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, distribution channel, end-user industry, and competitor analysis.
This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.
Highlights on the Segments of the Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty Market
On the basis of region, the global polyester putty and epoxy putty market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rising construction and automotive manufacturing activities.
Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period. Increasing disposable income and high consumer spending on home renovation projects are expected to boost the market in the region.
Key Takeaways from the Study:
- Polyester putty and epoxy putty has application in the construction industry. It is used as filler on various surfaces.
- Polyester putty has short curing time whereas epoxy putty has long curing time, which can slow down the repair process. Thus, both of them used according to their respective properties.
- Several countries focus on infrastructure development projects such as airports, highways, and bridges. The demand for polyester putty and epoxy putty is rising in the construction industry and is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.
- Raw material prices and labor costs are lower in developing countries than in developed ones, reducing manufacturers' production costs. Thus, emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities to market players.
- The polyester putty segment is expanding due to rising usage in the marine and automotive industries.
- The growth of the online segment is attributed to the growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices and increasing internet penetration.
- The automotive segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for vehicles in developing countries.
Read 437 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty Market Segments - by Type (Polyester Putty and Epoxy Putty), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Construction, and Marine), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"
Key Segments Covered
Type
- Polyester Putty
- Epoxy Putty
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
End-user Industry
- Automotive
- Construction
- Marine
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
