Google has certified the Usercentrics products: Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP, as CMP providers that can be used by publishers serving ads in the European Economic Area (EEA) or the United Kingdom (UK).

Usercentrics, a leading provider of Consent Management Platforms (CMPs), is pleased to announce that their products, Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP, are among the first in the world to have been officially certified by Google for their latest CMP requirement for publishers. This new requirement holds significant importance for publishers utilizing Google's ad products, including Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob. Later this year, these publishers will be mandated to use a Google-certified CMP exclusively.

"Companies using Usercentrics products can rest assured that working with us would enable them to meet the ever-changing privacy regulations. We make compliance hassle-free, empowering businesses to focus on their core operations", says Ibrahim Husseini, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Usercentrics.

About Google's new requirement for publishers

On May 16, Google announced its plans to require all publishers using its products, including Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob, to use a Google-certified CMP when serving ads to users in the EEA or the UK.

Google's main objective with this requirement is to establish "a more unified and reliable approach to transparency and consent" and "a more privacy-conscious digital advertising ecosystem."

Usercentrics' products are on Google's list of certified platforms

Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP are on Google's list of certified CMPs that successfully integrate with the IAB Europe TCF and support Google Additional Consent Mode.

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). We enable businesses to collect, manage and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with customers.

Usercentrics believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. Cookiebot CMP is our plug-and-play SaaS, our App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements.

Usercentrics is active in more than 180 countries, with 2000+ resellers and handles more than 100 million daily user consents.

