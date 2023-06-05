Nash Squared appoints Ankur Anand as Chief Information Officer

LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nash Squared, the global leader in technology and talent solutions, announced today the appointment of Ankur Anand as Chief Information Officer, effective June 5th.

In this Executive Committee role, Ankur will lead Nash Squared's global digital transformation programme, which will accelerate collaboration and customer centricity across the organisation.

Ankur is a highly accomplished and globally experienced technology leader, with a proven record of delivering innovative and customer-centric technology solutions. In his 24 years of leadership with organisations like ManpowerGroup and Citibank, Ankur has been recognised for his ability to develop and commercialise innovative digital-only business platforms, driving businesses towards their strategic goals.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared commented: "I am delighted to welcome Ankur to Nash Squared. As we accelerate global growth, the role of technology has never been more important and we are very much looking forward to working with Ankur and benefiting from his fantastic experience."

Ankur Anand, CIO Nash Squared commented: "It's a tremendous privilege to be joining Nash Squared at such a key time for the company. Nash Squared has an ambitious strategy to grow, placing the customer at the heart of what it does, and delivering a great employee experience. I am excited about the possibilities, and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

