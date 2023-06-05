Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market Anticipated to Garner $2,73,315.2 Million, Growing at a 47.7% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [280-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

The global functional fitness equipment market is expected to grow primarily due to rapid urbanization. Health clubs sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global functional fitness equipment market is expected to register a revenue of $2,73,315.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Functional Fitness Equipment Market

The report has divided the functional fitness equipment market into the following segments:

Type : medballs, bars and plates, flat bench, squat rack, rowing machine, kettlebells and dumbbells, and others

: medballs, bars and plates, flat bench, squat rack, rowing machine, kettlebells and dumbbells, and others Rowing Machine - Highest market share in 2021

Rowing has a number of benefits, including boosting physical strength and endurance, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Highest market share in 2021 Rowing has a number of benefits, including boosting physical strength and endurance, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Application : health clubs, home, hotels, hospitals, corporate offices, and others

: health clubs, home, hotels, hospitals, corporate offices, and others Health Clubs - Most profitable in 2021

Customers are attracted to the growing number of health clubs because they offer personalized instruction and the most modern exercise equipment, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Most profitable in 2021 Customers are attracted to the growing number of health clubs because they offer personalized instruction and the most modern exercise equipment, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Region : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA North America - Significant market share in 2021

Many people who are concerned about their health have prioritized exercise in their daily routine, which is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market

The growing number of people participating in physical activity events is expected to make the functional fitness equipment market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in government initiatives to promote healthy living and an increase in the sale of in-home equipment are predicted to propel the market forward. However, the substantial use of natural gas associated with functional exercise equipment might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The rise in memberships for functional fitness equipment is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, global demand for functional exercise equipment has increased as individual health consciousness has expanded, which is expected to propel the functional fitness equipment market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the fitness equipment sector. The pandemic had imposed additional rules and regulations, such as social isolation and lockdowns, to prevent the disease from spreading. However, throughout the pandemic, the growing popularity of home activities increased the demand for fitness equipment. Moreover, the rising focus on exercise, self-care, and health played a part in the growing popularity of fitness apps and platforms. These factors are projected to fuel the market growth amidst pandemic.

Key Players of the Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market

The major players of the market include

Precor SA Technogym

Concept2

Johnson Health Tech

Hampton Fitness

Torque Fitness

XFit Brands

Escape Fitness

Brunswick Corporation

Total Gym Global

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in November 2022, Powermax Fitness, one of the top manufacturers of exercise gear, launched cutting-edge workout equipment with innovative technologies. With newly launched equipment, you might get the newest features at a reasonable price. The new products have been equipped with the latest innovations and technology, offering users the most advanced technological benefits.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Functional Fitness Equipment Market:

The Latest Trends in Functional Fitness Equipment: New Launches and Developments

Global Functional Fitness Equipment Market to Experience Noteworthy Growth by 2031 With an Increase in the Number of Users Using Functional Fitness Equipment

