NetLine, An Informa Business: NetLine Launches INTENTIVE, the Only Buyer-Level Intent Platform

INTENTIVE is uniquely powered by 1st party data, offers buyer-level transparency, and exclusively blends online and offline Event Intent data.

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / NetLine, an Informa Business, announced today the launch of its remarkable new product, INTENTIVETM: The only buyer-level intent platform delivering real-time insights into truly "who" is actively expressing intent within a B2B account.

NetLine Announces Revolutionary Buyer-Level Intent Platform, INTENTIVE

NetLine's INTENTIVE platform introduced with an image of a teal rocket expressing multicolored propellant.

Truly peerless, INTENTIVE distinguishes itself by concentrating on tangible, buyer-level behaviors enabled through first-party sourced, persona diversified, and exclusively blended online and offline event intent data. The result is fully transparent buyer-level intent insights. The product not only offers real-time insights into "who" is actively expressing intent inside an account, it is also the lone intent platform delivering "what" actions that person is taking, "when" those actions took place, and notably "where" those actions occurred.

INTENTIVE allows users to gauge buyer-level intent activity across more than 11,000 topics. In addition to its millions of first-party content registrations, NetLine shares that INTENTIVE currently recognizes and reports on:

285 Distinct Event Activity Types

247 Industries

329K Keywords

37M+ Persona Filtering Attributes

100M+ Offline Activities via Informa Events (Event Intent)

As the largest owner and operator of physical events in the world, NetLine's parent company, Informa, delivers 500+ B2B events each year. Through Event Intent, these events no longer simply bring together buyers, sellers, and decision makers in one place and time, they power some of the most intriguing intent signals found within INTENTIVE.

The product's real-time dashboard offers a consolidated view at the buyer-level and account-level. It also offers visibility into buyer trends and confirmed projects: a buyer-first view of professionals who have confirmed they have an active pain point, identified challenges, and shared their timeline to invest. Each dataset offers opportunities for deeper analysis via supplemental reports. Additionally, customers can activate unlimited companion and highly tuned email notifications as well as a native Salesforce.com app specific for Sellers. The Salesforce application is designed to extract the best of INTENTIVE and present the insights for easy and efficient actioning by sales professionals.

In addition, INTENTIVE uses natural language processing and AI to power its scoring logic, content assignment topic taxonomy, and associative buyer's journey stage analysis algorithms. Sifting through hundreds of millions of data points, the product leverages these machine-learning resources in real-time to update both buyer and account scores with the newest and more relevant intent signals.

"Prior to today, there has been significant buzz about intent," NetLine Founder and CEO Robert Alvin said. "But the majority of existing intent-based products relied solely upon company IP recognition and webpage visits which doesn't tell you 'Who' is intending to do what. With INTENTIVE, NetLine has changed the meaning and raised the bar when it comes to intent. Marketers now have access to deeper buyer-level insights allowing them to accelerate the sales process from their marketing endeavors." Alvin added that INTENTIVE's buyer-level insights eliminate hours of guesswork and expedites the process of prospecting, messaging, and understanding your prospect's timeline.

B2B marketers and revenue team leaders are welcome to join the INTENTIVE waitlist to kick off their free 14-day trial. For more information on INTENTIVE, visit www.netline.com.

About NetLine:

NetLine empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the largest B2B content syndication lead generation network, NetLine reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700 thousand leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. NetLine's AudienceTarget technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content directly across the network. Superior quality, on demand access, and advanced campaign reports enable all clients to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a FTSE 100 leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

