Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that Scott Meyers will be joining Plurilock as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2023.

Scott Meyers has 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting, having worked at large multinational firms and various reputable Canadian enterprises including Komatsu Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Kinectrics, Liberty Health Sciences Inc. and more. He brings experience from a large set of industries including manufacturing, utility, energy solutions and gaming, and has a proven track record of managing profitability through macroeconomic downturns and producing growth in stagnant businesses. In addition, Scott has publicly reported for both Canadian and international companies. Scott most recently served as the CFO of React Gaming Group, a Canadian-based esports tournament and gambling provider, where he navigated complex regulatory filing statements for its M&A activities.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott Meyers to Plurilock's leadership team," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Scott brings forth extensive experience from his 20-year corporate finance career, having worked in both the private and public sectors for domestic and international companies of various sizes. Overall, we are confident in his capability to assist us in scaling our operations while managing the financial actions of Plurilock."

Grant of Stock Options

Plurilock has granted stock options for Mr. Meyers to purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.14 per share, which will vest over four years from the grant date. The stock options are granted for a ten-year term from June 5, 2023.

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces, delivering least privilege access management and advanced IT solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock combines next-generation cybersecurity with a comprehensive line of products and services that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

Forward-Looking Statements

