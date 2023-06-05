Program launches with fixed price and 1.0KG of product in 11 months for monoclonal antibody projects

AGCellerate on display at BIO International conference in Boston June 5-8

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced AGCellerate, a new program designed to deliver effective IND-ready GMP material for biopharmaceutical developers. AGCellerate offers guaranteed amounts at fixed timelines and costs accelerating projects through development and into clinical phases.

The new program offers support to biologics projects using monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), lentiviral vectors, adeno-associated vectors and Plasmid DNA (pDNA) material. The AGCellerate mAb program is immediately available, and the company plans to release details on the other modalities later this year.

AGCellerate for mAbs

The AGCellerate mAb program offers 1.0 KG of clinical ready drug substance in 11 months. This delivers the quantity needed, in a fast timeline and at a fixed price to support strategic early phase goals, helping developers reach the clinic as quickly as possible.

AGCellerate for mAbs is supported by AGC Biologics' proprietary Chef-1 platform, an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and EMA (European Medicines Agency) approved cell line used in four commercial products and 54 molecules at various stages of clinical development.

Drawing on 30 years of scientific expertise, the AGCellerate program offers a templated approach to maximize speed and product deliverables. It is backed by AGC Biologics' quality services committed to producing GMP compliant biopharmaceuticals, and a global supply chain network to help projects start quickly and remain on time.

"There is one overarching goal for our partners to create something that will positively affect patients and families seeking life changing treatments. That is at the center of everything we strive to do at AGC Biologics," said JB Agnus, Chief Business Officer, AGC Biologics. "AGCellerate is designed to help achieve these patient-focused milestones by offering reliable, standardized drug production without surprises."

AGC Biologics is featuring the new AGCellerateplatform for mAbs at BIO International in Boston this week, June 5-8, at booth #3365 3369 in the Contract Services Zone. Visit their official website to learn more about the company's presence at the show.

To access more details about AGCellerate and how it can accelerate projects from bench to clinic, visit www.agcbio.com/capabilities/agcellerate-dna-to-ind-drug-substance-cdmo-services.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

