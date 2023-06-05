Kidoodle.TV Kicks Off the Summer With Its 'SUMMER SPOTLIGHT' Series for Kids and Parents While School's Out

Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming service, launches its "Summer Spotlight Series" on June 5 with co-viewing content that leans into crafts, magic, dance, and more.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / In an effort to combat screen time concerns in many households during the summer break, Kidoodle.TV is bringing families its "Summer Spotlight" series. The Top Ten list will help kids and parents connect this summer with a best-in-class curation of content that is educational, entertaining, and craft-driven, providing interactive activities that offer great opportunities for families into summer.

"Kidoodle.TV has always put families first," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at A Parent Media Co., Inc., the owners of the Safe Streaming service for kids and families globally. "Every single second of content is reviewed by real humans, and this offering for our "Summer Spotlight" series will showcase some great co-viewing favorites that are fun for everyone and give experiential ways to learn and play together as a family."

As part of the "Summer Spotlight" series this year, we feature "Happy Camper Live," the wildly popular show that comes to us direct from a great real-life camp, allowing for kids and families to experience summer camp from their home, with counselors teaching arts and crafts, sports and fun and games to kids.

"We are thrilled to introduce Happy Camper Live's series: 365 Days of Camp, bringing the classic summer camp experience directly to families worldwide through KidoodleTV," says Allison Miller, founder of HappyCamperLive.com. "It's an honor to be included in the Summer Spotlight." With real counselors and coaches, kids can experience hundreds of activities like arts and crafts, sports, magic, cooking, theater and much more from anywhere.

Miller brings her 25-year veteran camp director experience and passion to this new series, providing kids with the opportunity to explore and develop their passions through the fun and creativity of summer camp throughout the year.

Happy Camper Live and the whole Summer Spotlight series will launch on Kidoodle.TV's FAST channels and as a category on its streaming service on June 5.

Kidoodle's Top Ten Summer Shows include:

Happy Camper Live: 365 Days of Camp - Bringing the magic of summer camp right to you, this show offers hundreds of activities to try and helps kids feel what it's like to go to camp with friends.

5-Minute Crafts - Every episode of 5-minute Crafts provides dozens of helpful ideas for craft projects that empower families to solve everyday problems with creative, simple solutions.

GrooveOn1 - GrooveOn1 is a dance show that lets you learn new dance moves, or just sit back and enjoy. Let Ryan, Taylor and Reese walk you through the steps of urban dance styles, and then join in with them!

Junk Drawer Magic - Fun co-hosts Akira and Walker teach you how to make and perform amazing magic tricks with just the ordinary objects you find in that kitchen junk drawer.

Life Hacks for Kids - Kids teach kids how to use ordinary things you have at home to decorate a room, make old clothes new again, and much more in this clever, crafty show.

Danny Go! - With a mix of music, silliness and learning, this show helps children become confident in their creativity.

KIDZ BOP - KIDZ BOP, the biggest name in pop music for kids, features today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids" in short videos that will get kids and parents up and dancing and singing along.

The Great Wolf Pack - This group of animated forest friends is always ready to help those in need, no matter how swampy, snowy, or scary the adventures become.

Guinness World Records - With this series of short videos, let certified world record holders teach you how to do fun tricks, from yo-yos to juggling to bottle-flipping and more.

ChefClub Kids - Help your kids learn to love cooking with a show about experimenting with new flavors, and making yummy foods.

Kidoodle.TV is available in more than 160 countries and territories and is accessible on more than 1,000 devices. Kidoodle.TV does not collect any personally identifiable information from any child and is a recipient of the kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal. Kidoodle.TV is the winner of the Mom's Choice Award, Parent Tested, Parent Approved Award, Best Mobile App Award, and Stevie Award (Family & Kids category).

