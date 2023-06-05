Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Enersize Oyj is removed (313/23)

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Enersize Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On May 29, 2023, the Company disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with an update on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Enersize Oyj (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.