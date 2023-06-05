Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ1V | ISIN: FI4000233317 | Ticker-Symbol: 9H0
Frankfurt
05.06.23
12:04 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2023 | 13:34
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Enersize Oyj is removed (313/23)

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Enersize Oyj (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 



On May 29, 2023, the Company disclosed its interim report for the first quarter
of 2023 with an update on the Company's financial situation. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Enersize Oyj (ENERS, ISIN code
FI4000233317, order book ID 139583). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.