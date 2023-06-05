First High-School Education Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (OTCQB:FHSEY), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights - Continuing Operations

Total revenues were RMB63.5 million (US$9.3 million), a decrease of 20.0% from RMB79.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB63.5 million (US$9.3 million), a decrease of 20.0% from RMB79.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB22.4 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB28.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB22.4 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB28.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Income from operations was RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB22.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB22.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income 1 (Non-GAAP) was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The total number of students enrolled at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2023 was 25,823, an increase of 21.6% from 21,242 as of March 31, 2022.

at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2023 was 25,823, an increase of 21.6% from 21,242 as of March 31, 2022. The total number of school programs at our school programs and public schools that we provide management services as of March 31, 2023 was 21, a decrease of 4.6% from 22 as of March 31, 2022.

1Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

CFO Comments

Mr. Tommy Zhou, Chief Financial Officer of First High-School Education Group, commented:

The first quarter of 2023 is a continuation of the 2022 school year, which began last year September. The Company continues to experience the negative effects aforementioned in the fiscal year 2022 earnings release in the first quarter of 2023. In specific, we experienced a decline in revenue, and net income due to the cost associated with discontinuing of three schools and limited student admission of two others, as well as reduced income from student-related services, such as school uniforms, luggage, catering services, and other supplementary services.

The Company promptly adjusted to the decline in revenue by reducing our cost of revenues and net operating expenses in our business operations. As a result of our acute measures, we were able to produce comparable gross margin and net margins with the previous year. For cost of revenues, we were able to effectively control staff compensation, tying performance to pay, and structuring efficient staff-to-student ratio. The Company is currently operating at an efficient level, and will endeavor to increase recruitment, student-related services, and additional innovative services.

For the upcoming second quarter, the Company will continue to focus on high-quality development of our schools, and aim to deliver excellent academic results to all our students. We also aim to open new schools this year, and our business development team is working tirelessly to achieve that.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Continuing Operations

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB63.5 million (US$9.3 million), a decrease of 20.0% from RMB79.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinuance and limited operation of some schools in our network.

Revenues from customers were RMB54.2 million (US$7.9 million), a decrease of 22.7% from RMB70.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mixed factors including reduced sales of education materials and income from meal catering services, and the discontinuance and limited operation of some schools in our network.

Revenues from government cooperative agreements were RMB9.4 million (US$1.4 million), it stayed relatively stable compared to RMB9.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB41.1 million (US$6.0 million), a decrease of 18.9% from RMB50.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to reduction in rental expenses for discontinued schools, and decreased staff compensation.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB22.4 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB28.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 35.3%, compared with 36.2% in the first quarter of 2022. The slight decrease was due fluctuations in(1) school operating efficiency, such as utility usage limits, and budget control; and (2) number of staffs and their compensations.

Net operating expenses

Net operating expenses were RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), a decrease of 22.1% from RMB6.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million), a significant increase from RMB0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increased expenses in brand promotion and marketing activities.

General and administrative expenses were RMB5.8 million (US$0.9 million), a decrease of 15.7% from RMB6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to improved cost control.

Government grants were RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), a significant increase from RMB0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the unpredictable timing of payments made by government.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 22.0% from RMB22.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Income from continuing operations

Net income from continuing operations was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), a decrease of 15.3% from RMB20.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Loss from discontinued operations

Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a loss of RMB1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income

Net income was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income 2 (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) was RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million), a decrease of 27.1% from RMB19.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

2 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP measure" in this press release. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Impact of Implementation Rules for Private Education Laws

On May 14, 2021, the State Council of the People's Republic of China promulgated the amended Implementation Regulations of the Law on the Promotion of Private Education of the People's Republic of China (??????????????????) (the "Implementation Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementation Rules prohibit social organizations and individuals from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education through, among other methods, mergers, acquisitions and contractual arrangements. Additionally, the Implementation Rules prohibit any private schools providing compulsory education from conducting transactions with its related parties. As a result, the Implementation Rules affected the Company's control over the affiliated entities providing compulsory education as well as the sponsor entities (collectively referred to as the "Affected Entities").

In compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations and based on the relevant accounting standard in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has determined to cease to recognize revenues for all activities related to schools providing compulsory education and the sponsor entities after September 1, 2021 within China that are affected by the Implementation Rules, and classified such Affected Entities as discontinued operations. The discontinued operations of the Affected Entities had certain impact on the Company's financial conditions for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net loss from discontinued operations was RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

There still exist uncertainties with respect to the interpretation and enforcement of the Implementation Rules. The Company will closely monitor the developments related to the Implementation Rules, and continue to assess the possible impacts on the Company and make any applicable actions to keep in compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC regulations.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China, with the focuses on a comprehensive education management integrating education information consulting, education research project development, education talent management, education technology management, education service management, and general vocational integration development services. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. The Company considers and uses one non-GAAP measure, adjusted net income, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. Adjusted net income enables the Company's management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation expenses, and without considering the impact of donation expenses and transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measure to historical non-GAAP financial measure has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2023. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2023, or at any other rate.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this earning release. Consequently, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

Three month ended March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Revenues Revenue from customers 70,079 54,159 7,886 Revenue from governments cooperative agreements 9,349 9,369 1,364 Total revenues 79,428 63,528 9,250 Cost of revenues (50,711 ) (41,127 ) (5,989 ) Gross profit 28,717 22,401 3,262 Operating expenses and income Selling and marketing expenses (106 ) (318 ) (46 ) General and administrative expenses (6,929 ) (5,840 ) (850 ) Government grants 277 894 130 Net operating expenses (6,758 ) (5,264 ) (767 ) Income from operations 21,958 17,136 2,495 Other income (expenses) Interest income 230 290 42 Interest expense (310 ) (751 ) (109 ) Others, net 294 570 83 Income from continuing operations before income tax 22,172 17,246 2,511 Income tax expenses (1,530 ) 231 34 Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,643 17,477 2,545 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1,092 ) (3,220 ) (469 ) Net income (loss) 19,550 14,257 2,076 Other comprehensive income (loss) - 2,812 409 Comprehensive income (loss) - continuing operations 20,643 20,289 2,954 Comprehensive income (loss) - discontinued operations (1,092 ) (3,220 ) (469 ) Comprehensive income 19,550 17,069 2,485 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operation 0.24 0.20 0.03 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share from continuing operation 0.22 0.19 0.03 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operation (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic 86,838,700 86,838,700 86,838,700 Diluted 92,388,700 92,388,700 92,388,700

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

As of December 31, As of March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Current assets Cash 105,258 87,728 12,774 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 87,247 96,324 14,026 Amounts due from related parties 73,450 73,450 10,695 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144,708 172,825 25,165 Assets related to discontinued operation 65,815 27,863 4,057 Total current assets 476,478 458,191 66,718

Non-current Assets Property and equipment, net 128,163 123,804 18,027 Intangible assets, net 5,995 6,555 954 Goodwill 30,348 30,348 4,419 Deferred tax assets 13,309 13,309 1,938 Amounts due from related parties - - - Other non-current assets 47,176 47,176 6,869 Assets related to discontinued operation 11,010 11,108 1,617 Total non-current assets 236,000 232,299 33,825 Total assets 712,479 690,490 100,543





As of December 31, As of March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Restated Current liabilities Contract liabilities 141,574 90,728 13,211 Bank loan 33,572 61,542 8,961 Borrowings under financing arrangements 20,540 20,030 2,917 Accounts payable 15,941 7,661 1,116 Accrued expenses and other payables 52,463 92,133 13,416 Income tax payables 29,622 24,407 3,554 Amounts due to related parties respectively 51,675 51,675 7,524 Liability related to discontinued operation 104,641 70,007 10,194 Total current liabilities 450,028 418,183 60,892 Deferred revenue 113 62 9 Borrowings under financing arrangements 24,987 21,786 3,172 Other payables 1,532 - - Deferred tax liabilities 5,155 5,155 751 Liability related to discontinued operation - - - Total non-current liabilities 31,787 27,004 3,932 Total liabilities 481,815 445,186 64,824 Equity/(Deficit) Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 86,838,700 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023, respectively) 6 6 1 Additional paid-in capital 349,658 349,658 50,914 Statutory reserves 53,833 51,035 7,431 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,430 2,812 409 Accumulated deficit (175,694 ) (159,425 ) (23,214 ) Non-controlling interests 431 1,217 177 Total equity/(deficit) 230,665 245,303 35,719 Total liabilities and equity/(deficit) 712,479 690,490 100,543





First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measure

(All amounts in thousands)

Three month ended March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income: Net income 19,550 14,257 2,076 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - - - Donation expenses - - - Transaction costs in relation to previous financing activities - - - Tax effects of adjustments* - - - Adjusted net income 19,550 14,257 2,076



*Tax effects were determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each reconciliation adjustment at the respective applicable income tax rate.

