Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
05.06.23
08:30 Uhr
2,000 Euro
+0,018
+0,91 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9622,01515:15
1,9922,02015:18
PR Newswire
05.06.2023 | 13:48
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"Go tech, and Beyond": Hisense Echo Its Long-term Commitment to Global Consumers

QINGDAO, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's World Environment Day theme focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign BeatPlasticPollution. Hisense, the consumer technology brand and a major international provider of home appliances, strives to practice environmental protection to reflect its long-term belief in bringing people a better life together with loved ones, through its appliances with cutting-edge technologies through the story of 'Go tech, and Beyond'.

Hisense's long-term commitment

Hisense not only brings people together in front of screens, but it also represents Hisense's environmental practices for a green planet. Hisense continues to put efforts behind greater supply chain management and reducing plastic usage in display products. As a result, Hisense optimized the TV cooling system and reduced the thickness of the TV back cover, saving 4,626 tons of plastic each year, which was equivalent to reducing the use of 514 million plastic bags.

Following the concept of environmental protection, Hisense is constantly investing in technology innovation and designing greener products to meet consumers' various life scenarios and offer them a healthy life. For example, Hisense's refrigerators and washing machine series carry an efficient system to deliver lower energy consumption. In the meantime, its air-conditioner products with the cyclone-style cleaning system can ensure consumers breathe fresh and healthy air all the time.

'Go tech, and Beyond' presents Hisense's pursuit of providing technological innovation to millions of families globally with high-quality products and bringing excellent experiences to people's lives.

Hisense is actively bringing new innovative products to enhance consumers' quality of life. Thanks to new laser and ultra-short throw projection technologies, Hisense Laser TV brings the biggest home cinema experience to consumers with more vision protection and lower energy consumption. With the arrival of summer sales and the distribution of Hisense's flagship ULED X and hero U8 TVs in Europe, consumers will now have the chance to enjoy Hisense's 'Go tech' innovation for themselves.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092746/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/go-tech-and-beyond-hisense-echo-its-long-term-commitment-to-global-consumers-301842228.html

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.