First Health Advisory Welcomes Cyber Health Media Innovator Jessica Davis to the Team

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / First Health Advisory, a leading healthcare managed security and technology firm, announced that Jessica Davis has joined the organization as Director of Marketing and Communications. Davis will be central to First Health's media strategy while bringing critical cyber health insights and policy awareness to the sector. As the healthcare security market addresses and adapts to an ever-changing threat landscape, Davis brings a unique depth of knowledge in cyber innovation and its impact on patient safety, privacy issues, and risk assurance topics that will benefit First Health's global client-partner base.

"I'm excited to share the news of Jessica joining First Health. Jessica's stellar media reputation, timely understanding of what's important to our sector, and the trust she has fostered over years of monitoring our industry's cyber pulse will add an unprecedented dimension to the service we provide," says Carter Groome, CEO at First Health Advisory. "As healthcare's security and privacy standards come under review in Washington, Jessica's holistic policy acumen will elevate our communications and awareness campaigns to another level."

In response to joining the First Health team, Davis noted, "First Health Advisory has been a trusted resource for many of my stories over the years, providing actionable insights on needed policy levers, resource challenges, and the overwhelming need for joint effort to reduce the barriers of the haves and have-nots in healthcare. I'm honored to join such a well-established team of hardworking, genuine leaders to further their solutions and broaden the spotlight on these issues."

Davis brings 15 years of highly regarded media relations, marketing experience, and sector intelligence to First Health. As senior writer and editor, she's spent the last eight years leading discussions with industry leaders on cybersecurity and policy issues facing healthcare, as well as broader cyber trends. Davis led this effort at HIMSS Media's Healthcare IT News, Xtelligent Healthcare Media, and most recently at SC Media, where she brought mainstream media coverage to the healthcare's most prescient cybersecurity challenges. In 2022, she was an American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) regional finalist for her web feature series: Cyber and healthcare, a whole other pandemic. Davis holds a BA in Journalism from American University. First Health is honored to welcome Jessica Davis as its Director of Marketing and Communications.

