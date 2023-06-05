

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is up over 123% at $2.79. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) is up over 50% at $5.75. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is up over 49% at $47.43. Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is up over 41% at $2.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is up over 32% at $19.97. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 22% at $2.92. MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (MMV) is up over 18% at $2.41. CBL International Limited (BANL) is up over 11% at $3.03. ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is up over 8% at $15.56. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is up over 8% at $5.11. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is up over 7% at $3.35. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 6% at $2.96.



In the Red



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is down over 14% at $222.99. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) is down over 12% at $2.75. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) is down over 5% at $60.81. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) is down over 5% at $6.20.



