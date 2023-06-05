

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is offering customers 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through June 11 ahead of summer.



The weeklong 50 percent off online deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels. These include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.



Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Philly Cheese Steak, Honolulu Hawaiian or Wisconsin 6 Cheese.



Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer, said, 'Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?. We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family.'



Earlier, Domino's Pizza had offered a weeklong 50 percent off online deal in March also with a view to celebrate college basketball season.



In early May, while reporting higher system sales and orders in its first quarter, the company had said that it made an encouraging start to second quarter with growth in like-for-like system sales, excluding the change in the VAT rate in a challenging consumer and inflationary environment.



Domino's Pizza also said then that its Board has continued confidence in meeting its previously provided guidance.



