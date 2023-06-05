Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information on STAR-0215 and its development in three posters at the 2023 European Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Meeting in Hamburg, Germany on June 9-11, 2023.

Nikolaos Biris, Ph.D., Director of Assay Development at Astria Therapeutics, will present "STAR-0215 Bound to Active Plasma Kallikrein Structure Uncovers a New Binding Mode" during a Thematic Poster Session on Friday, June 9, at 12:00pm CET.

Dr. William Lumry, M.D., Physician and Owner of Allergy Asthma Specialists of Dallas, will present "Initial Results from a Phase 1a Single Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of STAR-0215, an Investigational Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), in Healthy Adult Subjects Followed for 3 Months" in a Flash Talks Session on Friday, June 9, at 1:15pm CET.

Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and Principal Investigator for the ALPHA-STAR trial, will present "Design of a Phase 1b/2 Proof-of-Concept Trial of STAR-0215 as a Long-Acting Preventative Therapy in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Types I or II" in a Flash Talks Session on Friday, June 9, at 1:15pm CET.

All e-posters will be available to registered attendees on the digital platform during and after the conference, as well as on www.astriatx.com.

