Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 238.2415

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79358

CODE: CUK LN

ISIN: FR0010655761

