Blavity Inc.: Blavity Hosting First-Ever Juneteenth Event in Chicago

Blavity Presents the Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 15 in Partnership with RNB HouseParty

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Blavity, the foremost authority on Black culture on the web dedicated to amplifying unique perspectives, is thrilled to announce its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration. This momentous creative gathering will take place on Thursday, June 15th, at 6 pm at the iconic Bottom Lounge in Chicago.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a historic milestone commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Blavity's Juneteenth Celebration honors this important new federal holiday by bringing together the community to celebrate freedom, unity, and progress.

The experience will include a vibrant marketplace showcasing the extraordinary creations of local Black-owned businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to support these talented entrepreneurs, discover unique products, and contribute to the growth of the Black economy. This marketplace will be a testament to the Black community's resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. The event will also feature exclusive live performances by exceptional artists, including spoken word artist Derrick Christian, singer Charity, and RNB House Party DJ NP3, plus more special guests, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

"We are incredibly excited to host the first-ever Blavity Juneteenth Celebration," said Morgan DeBaun, CEO and Founder of Blavity. "This event celebrates Black culture, supports Black-owned businesses, and fosters connections in our community. It will be a night filled with inspiration, entertainment, and empowerment."

In addition to the vibrant marketplace and live performances, the Blavity Juneteenth Celebration will provide a platform for networking, community building, and forging new connections. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals, build meaningful relationships, and celebrate the accomplishments of the Black community.

Limited tickets to this highly anticipated event are available now and include a drink ticket, access to exclusive performances, networking opportunities, and the Black business market. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and details on the Blavity Juneteenth Celebration.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 250 million individuals per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Home & Texture, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, Blavity360º, Talent Infusion, and Blavity TV.

