The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the subscription rights (DMYD TR B, ISIN code SE0020355691, order book ID 294376) and paid subscription shares (DMYD BTA B, ISIN code SE0020355709, order book ID 294375) in Diamyd Medical AB (publ) due to regulatory reasons until further notice. The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB