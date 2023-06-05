Kraken, one of the world's longest standing and most trusted crypto platforms, today announced the appointment of Vishnu Patankar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Patankar brings more than twenty years of technology expertise to Kraken and has helped Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Intel and Groupon scale products impacting millions of clients worldwide.

At Kraken, he will lead the engineering team and work with the company's leadership to deliver the next generation of products and services. His focus will be on scaling the company into the most promising areas of crypto while maintaining its security-focused and client-obsessed ethos.

"Vishnu is a true leader in his field. He is a seasoned executive with deep expertise across all aspects of product development and tech leadership," said Dave Ripley, CEO of Kraken. "He has built and led large, globally distributed engineering teams at some of the most innovative companies. He's a strategic and technical leader who is well equipped to build and optimize Kraken's technology to deliver the most secure and scalable product experiences. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

An engineering leader with strong business acumen, Patankar helped build early scalable decentralized technologies by driving the development of products and infrastructure to service millions of clients around the world. Before joining Kraken, he was CTO at StockX where he played an integral part in facilitating the company's growth and launching its NFT offering.

"I'm excited to join Kraken and help propel the company's mission and vision forward," said Patankar. "Kraken is an authentic brand with a strong focus on its mission and client trust. I see the opportunity to bring the company's track record of continuous innovation to the next level, while ensuring we can successfully scale the company's technology to onboard the next 100 million consumers into crypto. I look forward to being part of this journey."

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken's client base trades more than 200 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Kraken, over 2,000 strong, was founded in 2011, and is trusted by over 10 million consumer, professional, and institutional clients around the world and offers professional, round-the-clock online support. As part of Kraken's high bar for transparency and earning its clients' trust, it was the first company to conduct Proof of Reserves audits.

Kraken is backed by investors including Tribe Capital, SkyBridge, Hummingbird Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, among others.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

