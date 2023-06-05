BioMark's blood-based metabolomic biomarker panel clinically improved early-stage lung cancer detection through stage shifting.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers, is pleased to announce that its latest leading-edge research was presented during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that is currently taking place in Chicago, Illinois.

The poster entitled "Large retrospective validation study of metabolomic biomarkers for resectable lung cancer detection and risk assessment", was presented by senior author, Dr Andrew Maksymiuk, during the Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology session on June 3, 2023, from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT at the McCormick Place in Chicago. The objectives of the study were to validate whether BioMark's panel of metabolomic biomarkers improved early lung cancer detection in over 800 plasma samples from patients that underwent lung cancer resection, and to understand the potential role and intersection between lung cancer and other lung diseases. The poster will also be available on our website following the conclusion of the meeting.

"We were delighted to share these exciting results with attendees and were very happy with the response generated during the ASCO presentation session which is one of the most prestigious events in oncology research," said Jean-François Haince, CSO & General Manager of BioMark Diagnostic Solutions. "The blood-based metabolites panel validated on our current retrospective study yielded sensitivity of 91% and specificity over 78% for all resectable lung cancer detection. Furthermore, what is also very promising is the ability of the assay to yield over 92% sensitivity for early stage (I and II) lung cancer. This metabolomic panel assay demonstrates potential diagnostic applications and clinical utility for patient selection that require further follow-up and confirmation using LDCT or other lung imaging modalities."

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all our collaborators involved in this important research and development initiative associated with the project," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and President of BioMark. "We remain focused and committed in the commercialization of this important molecular assay that addresses a significant need in improving cancer management related in early lung cancer detection. BioMark is poised to take it's blood-based metabolomic biomarker panel to the next level and bring new hope to people at high risk of developing lung cancer."

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

