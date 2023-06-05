The Rise of 'Make Do' Experts Like Sewing Tables by Sara Amid a Cost of Living Crisis Boosts Self-sufficiency Sales

From the creative use of food ingredients to self-repairing our old, damaged garments, more and more individuals are turning to 'make-do' solutions like sewing to save money.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Ask anyone in the day-to-day world, and you will find that they are feeling the pinch. The global cost of living crisis - exasperated by a perfect storm of problems all occurring at once - has sparked real fear within the general public. Everything is more expensive, and the professional opportunities open to us all can feel inconsistent.

In times of plenty, it is common for people to buy new. Instead of looking at second-hand gadgets and upholstery, when we are doing well, we buy brand new. Instead of using food and leftovers from the night before, we would throw out what we did not eat and start afresh the next day. However, the present cost of living crisis has driven many people we meet in our daily lives to be far more self-sufficient.

There are many tricks and tips we can use to save ourselves money or at least avoid needless wastage. Most of the time, this revolves around day-to-day goods like food and beverages. Instead of throwing out that half-eaten meal, it can be kept and either reheated or repurposed into another dish. Instead of going for second helpings, we use filling ingredients to help make our singular meals last longer in terms of how filling they feel about eating.

These tricks, tips, and techniques are commonplace. And while many of us have abided by rules like this for much of our lives, the current living situation for many has driven previous spend-free people to be a touch more frugal. The same even goes for our clothing.

The rise of 'make do' clothing repairs

One such example that can be found anecdotally and on a wider basis is the rise in self-repairs for our clothing. Instead of throwing out that otherwise good jumper because it has a catch, those looking to save money on their wardrobe are learning how to sew. Why? Because then these small catches, nicks, and issues can be cleaned up and corrected ahead of time.

Indeed, look around at shopping trends for DIY equipment, and you will find a steady growth in the number of sewing tables with storage available for sale. Sewing companies and specialist groups like Sewing Tables by Sara are seeing an increased volume of sales purely because people want to stop being so wasteful. Not only has the current economic crisis forced this frugality on some, but it has also become ingrained in many other walks of life.

If someone becomes more skilled at dealing with clothing repairs, they can stop spending money on replacement clothes like jumpers. By the same token, though, if someone learns how to sew, they can use these new skills to offer their expertise and skills across the board.

The 'make do' era is here to stay, as people become more aware of the importance of using what they have instead of lamenting what they lack. This has been driven by economic strife and the inability to afford what we could in the past without worrying. However, for many, it is opening new doors and opportunities that might have otherwise stayed shut.

The long-term benefits of a rise in 'make-do' culture

The idea of making do is often connected to times of hardship and struggle. In the past, though, those who held down full-time jobs were often insulated - to an extent - from making do. They could buy new, buy fresh, and replace what was probably still in perfectly usable condition. Now, though, even those with a strong, consistent career might find themselves having to be more inventive and frugal with their spending. That poses problems and challenges, of course, but in the future, it could pay dividends.

Why? The average person may become more aware of the challenges of day-to-day life for others. It can open our eyes to the difficulty that other people face when it comes to their financial health and well-being. And with little end in sight to the continual rise in costs for essentials, we might need to become more reliant on such skills in the future.

This could create a more community-focused future for our communities. For those not used to simply 'making do,' though, this can come as a culture shock. The hope is that as more people realize that life cannot be comfortable all of the time, we become more appreciative of the challenges we face as a whole. Learning new skills to be more frugal and to spend less, not more could benefit people of all ages, classes, and social standings.

Even something as simple as being able to learn how to repair a jumper could be the skill that saves the dollars needed to pay the bills and keep a roof over our heads.

