Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Eleos Technologies, a leading provider of custom mobile driver apps, is pleased to announce it has partnered with PrePass Safety Alliance to integrate PrePass weigh station bypass services into the Eleos platform. The integration will enable Eleos customers to enjoy seamless access to PrePass services, including weigh station bypass and critical driver safety alerts.

Eleos Technologies Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9475/168491_bbd58b8794717be7_001full.jpg

Eleos and PrePass development teams worked together to build their integration using the OpenCab standard. OpenCab, an app-to-app communication protocol, enables devices like ELDs, sensors, and cameras to work seamlessly with each other without the burden of integrating and maintaining vendor SDKs.

"We are excited to partner with PrePass, a trusted industry leader in safety and compliance solutions, to deliver a seamless experience for our customers," said Kevin Survance, founder and CEO of Eleos. "Because we're leveraging the simple, lightweight OpenCab protocol, I'm confident that this integration will be extremely durable and low-cost to maintain - a great benefit to our customers."

Mark Doughty, President and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, added: "We are pleased to welcome Eleos as a new PrePass integration partner. Our weigh station bypass services help trucking companies save time and money while improving safety and compliance. By integrating PrePass services into the Eleos platform, we are making it easier for fleets to access our services and maximize their benefits."

With this latest PrePass integration, fleets will experience increased driver satisfaction and fewer stops at weigh stations through their custom mobile driver apps which were developed on the Eleos platform. In addition to this added functionality, fleets will continue to benefit from standard platform features like truck safe navigation, real-time driver safety alerts, improved communication, hi-quality document scanning, custom workflows, and more.





PrePass Logo, OpenCab Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9475/168491_3.jpg





With this latest PrePass integration, fleets will experience increased driver satisfaction and fewer stops at weigh stations through their custom mobile driver apps which were developed on the Eleos platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9475/168491_bbd58b8794717be7_004full.jpg

About Eleos:

Eleos is passionate about their customers and the custom mobile apps they help fleets create for their drivers. Custom apps allow fleets to run their business in the way that works best for them, giving them the flexibility and control to create a driver experience that is unique to their organization - and Eleos loves being a part of the process. As Eleos helps fleets develop better tools, they aspire to be known for their innovation, reliability, and ability to make a difference for their clients and their drivers. Learn more at eleostech.com.

About PrePass:

PrePass® is the leading truck safety bypass and data platform in North America. PrePass allows states to preclear qualified commercial motor carriers to safely bypass ports of entry and weigh station facilities at highway speeds. This minimizes delays in freight movement while saving PrePass carriers time, fuel, and money. It also helps government entities improve highway safety by focusing agency resources on at-risk carriers. Based on their safety compliance and up-to-date credentials, more than 750,000 commercial vehicles in 105,000 fleets use PrePass services. Learn more at PrePass.com.

About OpenCab:

OpenCab is a simple in-cab communication protocol that lets commercial trucking apps share driver and vehicle information in the cab without the need to integrate and maintain mobile SDKs and without the need for server communication. This standard makes it possible for devices like ELDs, sensors, and cameras to work together seamlessly to deliver information to the driver. The end result is an environment that is simpler to maintain, while providing drivers with the tools they need to do their jobs. Learn more at opencabstandard.org.

Contact

Eric Evans

E: eric.evans@eleostech.com

t: 8643444665

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168491