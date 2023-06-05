StemInov, a biotechnology company developing an innovative biomedicine based on stem cells from umbilical cords to treat inflammatory diseases, septic shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), will bioproduct the first cell therapy drug from umbilical cord stem. In this context, StemInov's promising disruptive innovations has been selected to join the French Tech Health20 program launched by the French Government that will accelerate the development of StemInov's proprietary and collaborative programs with greater visibility in France and internationally.

WhartSep, the drug bioproduced by a specific process developed by StemInov, is made of mesenchymal stem cells derived from the umbilical cord (Wharton Jelly WJ-MSC), which have very interesting properties for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. For the first time, this drug candidate combines three complementary actions: stem cells are able to modulate inflammation, target and migrate to damaged organs (mainly the lungs) and, finally, exert an antibacterial action. Once manufactured, the biomedicine is frozen in vials that are directly injectable after thawing to patients in intensive care.

"StemInov will be present at the Bio International Convention in Boston from 5 to 8 June 2023 on the French Pavillon as we are in the process of preparing our next fundraising which will allow us to conduct clinical trials in patients with severe pulmonary infections leading to septic shock or ARDS. I will also give a presentation on French healthtech start-up: what's next in biotech? on June 7th at 2 pmsaid Julie Hutin, CEO of StemInov.

With its platform for the production and amplification of high-quality mesenchymal stem cells at a controlled cost, located in France, StemInov aims to conduct proprietary programs in inflammatory diseases, with the launch of a first clinical study in septic shock and ARDS, but also to sign co-development programs in other therapeutic areas.

Today there is no specific treatment to cure septic choc. As a reminder, it is the leading cause of death in intensive care units, and the 10th leading cause of death in developed countries. Worldwide, one person dies every 3 to 4 seconds from complications of an infection.

