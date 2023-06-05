Portland Residents Give Rave Reviews to Redefyne Moving & Storage

Redefyne Moving & Storage: Local Residential and Commercial Movers

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Hardworking … honest … affordable … hard working. These are just a few of the things Portland residents had to say about their recent experience with Redefyne Moving & Storage, a full-service moving company serving the entire Portland, Oregon, area. Two residents recently created YouTube videos touting their satisfaction with the moving and storage company that's been in business since 2010.

One resident said she would recommend Redefyne as hard workers, great people, and the best value in the area. Another resident said Redefyne stepped in right away when another mover she hired stood her up at the last minute.

These recent 5-star reviews add to the already stellar reviews Redefyne Moving & Storage has. The experts at Redefyne are grateful for these reviews and go above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience. Aaron Schaller, Owner, says, "Because the act of relocating is such a big change in a person's story, it's an honor to be part of this new chapter and help in any way we can." This is all part of the Redefyne Way.

Redefyne Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company serving the entire Portland, Oregon, area with residential and commercial moves, local and long-distance moves, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, storage and other relocation services. Contact Redefyne for a free quote today at 503-850-0297.

For more information, visit Redefyne Moving & Storage.

