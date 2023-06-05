Hidden Level Awarded U.S. Air Force Phase 1 STTR Contract

AFWERX selects Hidden Level for a Phase 1 Small Business Technology Transfer contract to mitigate risks and identify sUAS threats for the U.S. Air Force.

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Hidden Level, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase 1 STTR contract focused on airspace sensor fusion with open source intelligence (OSINT) to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Hidden Level, in partnership with The University at Albany OSI lab, will execute a three-month systematic and intensive feasibility study combining/layering OSINT with persistent surveillance sensor data (such as Hidden Level AMS) to enhance situational awareness, mitigate risks, and identify threats with sUAS incidents.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal-to-award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. Now, Hidden Level will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About Hidden Level

Founded in 2018, Hidden Level is led by a team of skilled sensor experts with more than a decade of experience building innovative sensor solutions for both military and commercial customers. Hidden Level's airspace monitoring service delivers the only industry solution that provides secure, accurate low-altitude airspace monitoring at scale. By eliminating the burden of owning, operating, and maintaining expensive and rapidly changing sensor technology equipment, Hidden Level provides its customers only what is necessary-real-time, actionable data at a fraction of the cost.

About The University at Albany

The University at Albany is one of the most diverse public research institutions in the nation and a national leader in educational equity and social mobility. As a Carnegie-classified R1 institution, UAlbany and its faculty and students are creating critical new knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence, atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, education, public health, social sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering, informatics, public administration and social welfare. Our courses are taught by an accomplished roster of faculty experts with student success at the center of everything we do. Through our parallel commitments to academic excellence, scientific discovery and service to community, UAlbany molds bright, curious and engaged leaders and launches great careers.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com.

