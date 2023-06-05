Brandon May Appointed New General Manager for Advantage Aviation Technologies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Advantage Aviation Technologies (AAT) is pleased to announce Brandon May as the new General Manager. Prior to joining AAT, Brandon, who has worked in aviation for over 21 years, was Senior Operations Risk Partner at Southwest Airlines, and prior to this spent over 7 years with the US Air Force. He will provide leadership for all aspects of the business at AAT, including operations, planning and project management, quality control and building maintenance.

"I am very happy to welcome Brandon to the AAT family," said Debbie MacDonald, COO & Chairman of the Board. "We will certainly benefit from his broad experience in strategy, operations, and quality control. His experience at Southwest Airlines leading safety management programs and his leadership as a Senior Operations Risk Partner will be a great asset, both for AAT and for our customers."

"AAT is embarking on many exciting new initiatives, including a relocation to Grandview City with a bigger shop and larger premises," said David MacDonald, CEO. "Considering his vast experience with aviation maintenance, Brandon will lead our company into the future."

"Brandon is the right leader for operations at AAT," said Glenn Mayberry, President at AAT. "Brandon's extensive aviation background and management skills should help AAT streamline processes, focus on adding more qualified staff to the team and enhance customer satisfaction. We believe his strong leadership experience will help AAT boost their revenue growth over the next few years."

"This is a hugely exciting time for the business with the relocation and general expansion of business," said Brandon. "I am delighted to now take on the role of General Manager, building on David & Debbie's legacy in successfully bringing teams closer together to better serve our customers. Following the market uncertainty post-covid and volatility that we have all experienced, our business has a clear focus on delivering innovations that support our customers.

"I am proud to now be leading the team and look forward to working with them to achieve our common goal of helping our customers with all their aircraft maintenance needs around the world."

About Advantage Aviation Technologies:

AAT was officially founded in 1993 as an innovative solutions company. Our goal when we began was to develop repairs and overhauls for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters where OEM repairs or overhauls didn't exist, and we quickly grew to be a trusted - and often times the sole provider of innovative repairs, overhauls, and parts fabrication. In 2010 we purchased TXI Aviation's landing gear overhaul and hydraulic division and merged the two companies together to further expand our offerings. Since then, our business has grown to include all manner of fixed wing and helicopter parts services including CNC machining, composite, precision welding, heat treat, and NDT as well as exclusive partnerships for AOG maintenance, parts sales, and aircraft sales and acquisitions. Our mission, however, remains to create innovative aircraft repair solutions that save our customers time and money.

