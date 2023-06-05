Network to Code Announces Cisco SDN Controller Integrations for Nautobot Enabling Unified Network Device Inventory

Network to Code's Nautobot App for the Cisco SDN portfolio enables network administrators to unify inventory and network data across controller platforms-simplifying compliance, reporting, and automation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, today announced its latest Nautobot App integration with multiple Cisco software-defined networking (SDN) controllers at Cisco Live , the premier destination for Cisco customers and partners to explore the possibilities of IT, gain knowledge, and build community. This integration solves the challenges posed by multi-domain networks, enabling network administrators to gain a comprehensive view of their entire network infrastructure and streamline operations.

"At Network to Code, we understand the complex nature of multi-domain networks and the inherent challenges that arise from limited visibility and siloed management," said Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code. "This expands Nautobot's ability to integrate with Cisco SDN controllers and bridges the gap between silos, empowering enterprises to gain end-to-end device inventory and effectively manage their large-scale networks."

In today's complex world of network management, your data strategy needs to account for multiple sources of network data. Nautobot is a Single Source of Truth (SSoT) that enables cross-domain network automation from traditional networks to cloud and SDN, transforming how you manage the intent of your network.

This integration brings together the power of Nautobot's comprehensive network management capabilities with the versatility and scale of Cisco's SDN solutions , including Meraki, SD-WAN, DNA Center, and ACI, providing automation and programmability across your entire network. By harnessing the power of Cisco APIs and unified systems, we are collectively able to unlock the true potential of data-driven network automation. With Nautobot as the foundation, users gain the ability to effortlessly create Nautobot Jobs, enabling seamless automation of repetitive tasks across diverse network domains.

"Network to Code empowers organizations to unlock the true potential of network automation through a data-centric approach," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "Nautobot's integration with Cisco software-defined networking platforms emphasizes this data-centric mindset guaranteeing your network team will see value immediately, jump-starting your data-driven network automation journey with a single source of truth."

With the initial implementation, Nautobot seamlessly synchronizes data from each Cisco controller and system, allowing network administrators to access a holistic view of network inventory and related configurations from a single screen. This significantly reduces the time-consuming swivel-chairing required to manage large multi-domain, multi-controller networks, providing administrators with a streamlined and efficient workflow.

This integration comes on the heels of the recent announcement of Network to Code being named a Cisco Advanced DevNet Specialized Partner , providing Cisco customers with greater network automation support. Network to Code is one of only four companies worldwide recognized as a Cisco Advanced DevNet Specialized Partner. Network to Code also recently became a Cisco Select Advisor Partner , enabling customers to extract more value from their current and future investments in the Cisco product portfolio and guiding customers through addressing their current business challenges on their journey toward network automation.

Network to Code is committed to intensifying its efforts in developing Nautobot Apps and integrations that leverage the breadth and depth of Cisco's portfolio of products.

Cisco Live attendees can visit Network to Code at Booth #1127 at the conference to learn more about how Nautobot App and Cisco SDN solve the challenges posed by multi-domain networks.

About Network to Code:

Network to Code is a network automation services and solutions provider that helps companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, Network to Code enables enterprises across all industries and geographies to deploy data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs.

NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, an open source Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform with a growing ecosystem of integrations and partners. Nautobot is the leading Network Source of Truth for Enterprises looking to adopt a data-driven approach to network automation and a platform that complements any network automation journey.

