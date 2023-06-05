Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") is excited to announce that the results of its smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) studies that were conducted in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic were presented earlier today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 annual meeting.

A total of 178 SMM patients were included in the study. The study results revealed a superior accuracy of 80% to stratify the SMM patients to their respective risk groups. The superior test accuracy was accompanied by over 80% precision in identifying high-risk SMM patients, and over 75% precision in identifying low-risk SMM patients.

Currently there is no prognostic test in the clinic able to stratify accurately SMM patients to their respective risk groups, potentially presenting low to no competition to the TeloView test. Yet the achieved characteristics of the TeloView test for SMM patients are considered superior to the characteristics of similar prognostic tests for other cancer indications that are currently used in the clinic.

Telo has conducted clinical studies in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to validate the utility of its lead product for SMM patients. The test is designed to identify high-risk SMM patients who will benefit from immediate treatment intervention and confirm the disease stability in low-risk SMM patients that can be safely monitored over time using the TeloView test without treatment intervention. There are over 200,000 SMM patients in the US that may benefit from TeloView SMM test, with a potential total addressable market of over 500,000 tests per year.

"SMM patients in my practice present a unique challenge in terms of both monitoring strategy and treatment options," said Dr. Richard Bender, M.D., FACP, Telo's Chair of MM Advisory Board, Senior member of The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation and former Medical Director at Quest Diagnostics. "These new data from Telo Genomics and the Mayo Clinic represent an important new tool that may help to optimize surveillance and therapy decisions for this growing group of patients. I look forward to the availability of TeloView SMM in clinical practice."

"We are thrilled to present such distinctive high precision results of the TeloView test for SMM patients at ASCO 2023," said Sherif Louis, Telo's President & CTO. "These high precision results potentially ensure a successful launch of the TeloView SMM test, with broad adoption in the clinic, and confirm the robustness of TeloView as a game-changer technology in cancer prognostics."

About ASCO

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. and the Association for Clinical Oncology are committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer and represent nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. The ASCO annual meeting is considered one of the top clinical international meetings focused on clinical management of cancers and attracts more than 35,000 attendees every year.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

