AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of UnipolRe Designated Activity Company (UnipolRe) (Ireland) remain unchanged following a decision to place the company in run-off and merge it into its parent, UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (UnipolSai). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

AM Best does not anticipate that UnipolRe's credit profile will be impacted by this decision, as the ratings of UnipolSai and UnipolRe stand at the same level. The implementation and timing of the merger is subject to receipt of regulatory and court approvals in Ireland and Italy. The expectation is that the merger will be finalised before year-end 2023. AM Best will continue to monitor UnipolRe and the progress of the merger.

