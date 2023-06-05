Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2023 | 15:50
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RFOX VALT: Positioning for Integration with Next-Generation VR and AR Headsets

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / RFOX VALT, the leading virtual reality platform, is excited to announce its strategic readiness to leverage upcoming advancements in VR and AR technology. With its foundation built on the Unity game engine and a strong emphasis on virtual reality, RFOX VALT is well-positioned to take advantage of the anticipated advancements from industry leaders.

RFOX, Monday, June 5, 2023, Press release picture

As the highly anticipated release of new VR and AR headsets, including Apple's, draws closer, RFOX VALT has proactively taken significant steps to ensure users will enjoy an unparalleled virtual reality experience. The platform has already released an Apple-compatible version of RFOX VALT for iOS devices, currently available in Testflight. This exemplifies RFOX VALT's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

RFOX VALT has seamlessly integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its platform, enabling users to personalize their environments using voice commands. With the ability to create unique avatars, curate customized playlists, share media across multiple platforms, and even launch web3 brands, RFOX VALT empowers users with innovative AI-driven features. Moreover, RFOX VALT offers an end-to-end creator tool suite, facilitating the launch of web3 brands into the metaverse.

The RFOX VALT team has dedicated immense effort to prepare for the release of upcoming VR and AR headsets, including Apple's offering. With a laser focus on virtual reality technology, RFOX VALT sets itself apart from the competition, while the integration of AI technology ensures it remains at the forefront of innovation.

Through strategic positioning and ongoing advancements, RFOX VALT continues to revolutionize the virtual reality landscape, delivering an unparalleled user experience in the metaverse.

For more information about RFOX VALT, visit https://www.rfoxvalt.com/ or contact partnerships@rfox.com.

Media Contact

Organization: RFOX
Contact Person: Lenny Clifford
Website: https://www.rfoxvalt.com/
Email: partnerships@rfox.com
Country: Vietnam

SOURCE: RFOX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759263/RFOX-VALT-Positioning-for-Integration-with-Next-Generation-VR-and-AR-Headsets

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.