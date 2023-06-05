ACCESSWIRE, Leader in Press Release Distribution Services, Set to Sponsor 55th Bell Ringer Awards

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce its sponsorship of the PR Club's 55th Bell Ringer Awards.

This annual event brings together communications, marketing and public relations professionals from around the New England region to connect and celebrate incredible achievements in public relations.

This year's Bell Ringer Awards will take place on Thursday, June 8 from 6 - 10 p.m. ET at the Royal Sonesta Boston.

"It's inspiring to be surrounded by like-minded professionals who share the passion of public relations and revel in celebrating the success of their peers," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "As a sponsor of the event, our team is looking forward to sharing in the celebration, as well as meeting with attendees to learn more about their goals and challenges and share how our press release distribution services can help them amplify their news."

ACCESSWIRE , an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

ACCESSWIRE is donating a $200 Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar gift card to the PR Club's Rodman for Kids raffle at the event.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

