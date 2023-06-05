Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2023 | 16:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACCESSWIRE, Leader in Press Release Distribution Services, Set to Sponsor 55th Bell Ringer Awards

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce its sponsorship of the PR Club's 55th Bell Ringer Awards.

ACCESSWIRE, Friday, June 2, 2023, Press release picture

This annual event brings together communications, marketing and public relations professionals from around the New England region to connect and celebrate incredible achievements in public relations.

This year's Bell Ringer Awards will take place on Thursday, June 8 from 6 - 10 p.m. ET at the Royal Sonesta Boston.

"It's inspiring to be surrounded by like-minded professionals who share the passion of public relations and revel in celebrating the success of their peers," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "As a sponsor of the event, our team is looking forward to sharing in the celebration, as well as meeting with attendees to learn more about their goals and challenges and share how our press release distribution services can help them amplify their news."

ACCESSWIRE, an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

ACCESSWIRE is donating a $200 Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar gift card to the PR Club's Rodman for Kids raffle at the event.

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758895/ACCESSWIRE-Leader-in-Press-Release-Distribution-Services-Set-to-Sponsor-55th-Bell-Ringer-Awards

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.