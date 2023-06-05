STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) reminds stockholders to vote their proxies in advance of the annual meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden. The Neonode Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of all proposals.

Your Vote is Important - Please Vote Today

No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own

Your vote is very important and counts towards the quorum requirement to hold the meeting. The company cannot hold the meeting if the quorum requirement is not met.

This notice, the proxy statement, the proxy card, and Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22427

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company's website at www.neonode.com and on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3780496/2106391.pdf Neonode Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/vote-at-agm,c3185818 Vote at AGM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-reminds-stockholders-to-vote-at-the-upcoming-annual-meeting-301842381.html