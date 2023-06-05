GAINSystems: GAINS Announces Appointment of Jennifer Sherman to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / GAINS, a provider of supply chain design and planning execution solutions for inventory-intensive businesses, has appointed Jennifer Sherman as its newest independent board member, effective May 1, 2023. Ms. Sherman brings decades of proven leadership, a customer-first mindset, and a passion for SaaS companies advancing a company's decisioning power by providing superior product and customer experiences. She currently serves as the Chief Product & Experience Officer at CARET.

Jennifer Sherman

GAINS Announces Appointment of Jennifer Sherman to its Board of Directors

"GAINS is pleased to welcome Jennifer Sherman to our board as we continually evolve and help our customers improve supply chain performance," said Dave Shrager, president of GAINS. "Ms. Sherman brings a unique perspective to our board and shares our vision of providing solutions that empower supply chain professionals; to make their lives and roles more rewarding, strategic, and impactful. Her contributions will help GAINS as we redefine an industry with offerings focused on delivering rapid results, driving incremental change, and deploying pragmatic uses of AI and ML."

Ms. Sherman is a graduate of Standford University, a TEDx speaker, and has held senior positions at NMI, Kibo Commerce, NAVEX Global, Aptean, and Oracle. She also serves on the board of Extensiv.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

