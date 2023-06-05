Advantage Aviation Technologies Welcomes New Director of Business Development

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Advantage Aviation Technologies (AAT) is pleased to announce the hiring of Chad Duval as Director of Business Development. Chad has an extensive background in commercial aviation, repairs, machining, and parts manufacturing. For the past eight years, Chad was Regional Manager at Herber Aircraft Services, responsible for developing and maintaining good standing relationships with strategic aerospace prime contractors such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, etc. His experience in interconnectivity/wire harness sales for the military and the commercial aviation industry will be a great asset to us at AAT in order to expand the manufacturing and repair side of the business, specifically with major airlines in the industry. He's also worked as Sales Manager with Proponent for six years, where he was managing major accounts for Airlines, MROs, and OEMs. He was successful in developing a sustainable network of aftermarket aerospace buyers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which increased sales and improved the company's overall visibility to the industry.

As Director of Business Development, Chad will be responsible for developing and generating relationships with existing customers as well as prospects that will allow AAT to continue its growth trajectory in commercial repairs. He will further develop and diversify market opportunities consistent with strategic initiatives by performing marketplace research and analyses.

"Chad has a deep understanding of the marketplace, and what MROs need to thrive in the aircraft maintenance industry," said Glenn Mayberry, President at AAT. "His vast experience with commercial repairs will help us expand our business in the right direction."

David MacDonald, CEO/Owner, commented: "Chad Duval is an outstanding appointment for AAT as we extend the influence of our repair capabilities to major airlines and operators around the world. His extensive experience is welcomed, and I know that he will pave the way for our business development into commercial aviation to new heights."

Chad has this to say about his new role with AAT, "I am excited about the opportunity provided by AAT to foster business development in machining, new manufacturing, and commercial airline repairs. I look forward to working with the team."

Contact Information:

Sana Zubbedi

Head of Marketing

szubbedi@aatinc.net

9726477345

SOURCE: Advantage Aviation Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759026/Advantage-Aviation-Technologies-Welcomes-New-Director-of-Business-Development