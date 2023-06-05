Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation Honored with A 2023 Banking Tech Award

Trailblazing credit assessment platform named "Fintech Startup of the Year - Lending"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Uplinq - Credit Risk Innovation - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders - today announced the company was recognized as the winner of the "Fintech Startup of the Year - Lending" category in the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA , joining industry giants like Bank of America and J.P. Morgan.

"We are grateful for this industry recognition as we continue our efforts to expand access to working capital for small business owners - particularly in today's challenging lending climate," said Ron Benegbi, founder and CEO of Uplinq. "Our breakthrough technology is already transforming credit decisioning for SMB lenders around the world. By leveraging alternative data, we're making lending practices more inclusive - one approved loan at a time. We can't wait for what's in store for the rest of 2023."

The Banking Tech Awards recognize outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. This includes banks, financial institutions, fintechs, teams and individuals that contribute to the world's leading financial services centers and a rapidly growing fintech market.

This recognition follows a number of key announcements from Uplinq, which recently announced new funding from Cambrian Ventures and a partnership with the SME Finance Forum, an International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Banking Tech Awards USA is organized by FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

