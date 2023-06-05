Kitron ASA: Completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members

(2023-06-05) Kitron ASA has completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members



Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") published on 02. June 2023 regarding initiation of a share buyback programme.

The Company has completed its share buyback programme. Norne Securities AS has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 19 515 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 45.7282. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.

The shares acquired is used as part of the remuneration to the board members for the period from and including May 2023, and to and including April 2024, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 28 April 2023.

After the buyback by the Company, the shares were acquired by the board members from the Company as follows:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (chairperson) has acquired 5 437 shares

Gro Brækken (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares

Espen Gundersen (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares

Maalfrid Brath (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares

Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (board member) has acquired 2 449 shares

Petra Grandinson (board member) has acquired 2 449 shares

Jarle Larsen (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares

Tone Aas (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares

Henriette Stene (board member) has acquired 1 530 shares





In addition, Maalfird Brath has today acquired 1 661 shares at a price per share of NOK 45.65 at the Oslo Stock Exchange

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

After the buyback by the Company and acquisition by the board members, Kitron does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

