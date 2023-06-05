Oppo

OPPO Release 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 June 2023 - OPPO releases its 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day this year. Starting in 2020, OPPO has published the Sustainability Report each year to publicly disclose its plans and practical progress towards sustainability goals. The report highlights the significant progress that OPPO has made in five key areas of sustainability, including: operation and compliance, environment protection, caring for employees, virtuous innovation and ecosystem engagement, reinforcing OPPO's commitment to sustainability. Virtuous innovation: making technology accessible and beneficial to all people As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO invests consistently in R&D. As of December 31 2022, OPPO has been granted more than 44,000 patents. In 2022, OPPO ranked among the top 6 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Aligned with its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO believes that technology should create value for all people. It commits to improving digital inclusion and ensuring no one is left behind in the era of digital transformation. To help children use their phones in a healthier way, OPPO launched the Kids Space feature in 2022 with the ColorOS 13, which is designed to prevent excessive use of game apps by children. For the elderly users, the Simple Mode on OPPO smartphones provides them with an intuitive experience with larger icons and fonts and a simplified desktop, making smartphone operation easier. Health, which is essential to everyone, is also one of the most important fields of research at OPPO. Through technology and digital heath monitoring methods, OPPO hopes to help people development healthier lifestyle. In 2022, OPPO launched the OHealth H1, its first health product dedicated to family health monitoring. With six types of health data monitoring functions, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep quality tracking, it can offer comprehensive health management and remote healthcare service for the entire family. OPPO OHealth H1 Family Health Monitor Environment protection: working towards a greener future Sustainability and environment protection been embedded in OPPO's business strategy. In 2022, OPPO completed its first global inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. Based on this data, OPPO develop its carbon reduction roadmap, and announced the goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its operation by 2050 in February 2023. From decarbonization of manufacturing, to reducing products' carbon footprint, OPPO is working towards a greener future through technology and innovation.

OPPO carbon reduction roadmap In 2022, OPPO integrated the greening concept into its smartphone packaging by using nearly 100% biodegradable materials and 45% recycled fibers, starting from the European market. E-waste recycling has long been an important part of OPPO's product lifestyle management. In 2022, 1.08 million phones were recycled in China, amounting to a total weight of 195 tons. In the EU and other regions, OPPO is involved in the Green Dot program as well as partnering with professional recycling firms to help recycle used products.

OPPO product lifecycle management The low-carbon development roadmap has also led to OPPO's green operation in manufacturing facilities, offices, and data centers. Through energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022, OPPO has managed to reduce 6000 tons of greenhouse gas emission from its operation each year. This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gas absorbed by 3,330 square kilometers of forest in a year. Moreover, starting from 2022, the OPPO AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC has used 100% renewable energy in its operation. Through these tangible actions, OPPO is working with its users and the industry on the journey toward a sustainable future together. Sustainability is a long journey that required joint efforts with ecosystem partners Virtuous innovation and environmental protection are both important elements of OPPO's sustainable development journey, but its efforts go far beyond that. Operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO is making long-term efforts on operations and compliance, on caring for its employees, and on contributing to the community as a corporate global citizen. Achieving sustainability goals requires long term strategy and efficient management, and OPPO takes a top-down approach and set up the Sustainability Management Committee to guide and regulate its development. However, the road to sustainability is a long one and requires joint efforts, and OPPO is committed to playing its part as it works with ecosystem partners. In May 2022, OPPO Inspiration Challenge was launched to call for innovative solutions on accessible technology and digital health, and to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring innovative solutions to life. The program has received 536 proposals from 39 different countries and regions, with innovative solutions ranging from psychological health to hearing impairment, and machine glass for the visually impaired. In 2023, the OPPO Inspiration Challenge continues to empower global entrepreneurs and technology professionals. Under the two categories of "Inspiration for People" and "Inspiration for the Planet", the Challenge is calling for innovative solutions targeting digital health, accessible technology and greening technology. At OPPO, sustainability is not just a simple word for the World Environment Day, but a practice and a commitment in the long run. Through innovation and collaboration, OPPO believe that technology can create value for all people and the planet. To learn about OPPO's journey on sustainability, please check OPPO Sustainability Report 2022 . About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world



