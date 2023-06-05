Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Winn.AI, an Israel-based sales tech startup that aims to help sales teams through its real-time tracking, capturing, and CRM updating features, announces the general availability (GA) of their product - an AI-driven no-typing CRM. The goal of Winn.AI is to relieve salespeople of administrative busywork so that they can focus on their customers.

In a 2023 report by Salesforce, sales representatives only spend 28% of their time selling, with 72% consumed by record keeping, CRM updating, virtual meetings, email follow-ups, data entry, and lead management.

Real-Time Tracking

Winn.AI makes sure of real-time coverage for a pre-defined playbook during a video conference meeting and allows the salesperson to see in real time which talking points they've already tackled and which are still unaddressed. The playbooks can either be created by the sales leader or templated by known sales methods.

Real-Time Capturing

With Winn.AI, sales reps can concentrate on the customer, since it aims to capture all of the relevant data for them using advanced NLP algorithms. The salesperson can be an active listener without worrying about taking any notes.

CRM Updating

On their meeting screen, the salesperson can check out all of the information that was captured during the call, edit it if needed, and then send it with the click of a button straight to the CRM and to the customer on a follow-up email.

Moreover, Winn.AI also empowers sales leaders by providing the framework and methodology they need. From playbook adoption, and rep onboarding, to CRM hygiene, leaders and their teams can consistently stay on the same page, aiming to reduce ramp-up time for new account executives, and easily ensure that customer records are up-to-date.

About Winn.AI

Founded in November 2021 by sales tech entrepreneur Eldad Postan-Koren and cybersecurity expert Bar Haleva, Winn.AI offers a real-time AI assistant that helps sales teams through its innovative real-time tracking, capturing, and CRM updating features. The Winn.AI real-time assistant acts as an extra pair of hands during meetings, giving salespeople the freedom to focus their attention entirely on the customer.

