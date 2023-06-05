(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Carmila (Paris:CARM):
Date
Total number of
issued shares
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*
31 May 2023
143,849,042
142,448,282
143,849,042
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €863,094,252
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
