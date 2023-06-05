Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA)(OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary miniprobe and needle confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, held its ordinary and extraordinary annual general meeting of shareholders on June 2, 2023, which was chaired by Mr. Sacha Loiseau, Chairman of the Board of directors and CEO.

With a quorum of 31.7%, the shareholders have adopted all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer and to the Directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 421-14 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, the Shareholders also approved the proposed transfer of the Company's shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth Paris and granted full powers to the Board of Directors to implement the transfer of listing, if applicable.

Details on the vote results are available on the company's website.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and markets Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cell imaging platform. This technology offers unique in vivo cellular visualization, enabling physicians to monitor disease progression over time, assess reactions as they occur, classify areas of uncertainty and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used in many countries around the world and in several medical specialties, transforming the way doctors diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Techonologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on October 18, 2022 under number D-22-0773, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005585/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

NewCap Financial communication

Aurélie Manavarere Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu