Sensiba San Filippo LLP: Sensiba San Filippo Is Now Sensiba

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Sensiba San Filippo LLP, a top-100 U.S. accounting, consulting, and professional services firm, announced today it has rebranded as Sensiba LLP. The new brand better reflects Sensiba's commitment to helping businesses manage complexity, navigate growth, and embrace change.

With significant growth and expansion over the last few years, the firm wanted to take this opportunity to define its values and purpose. The firm utilized feedback from clients and employees to develop a modern brand that highlights its values, aligns its people, and reflects its commitments. The updated visual identity unifies Sensiba's business units and locations and reinforces the firm's approachable, people-first culture.

As part of the rebranding, Sensiba has adopted a new logo to highlight the firm's steadfast efforts to support its clients, its people, and the planet through the lenses of family, community, and firm.

"We're taking this opportunity to align our brand with our growth as a firm," says Managing Partner John Sensiba. "Our new name is shorter, easier to remember, and reflects how many clients and employees already refer to us. We're the same company, with an updated brand that highlights our collaboration with, and support of, our people, our communities, and our clients."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

