Toro Management LLC: Toro Management, LLC Announces New Partnership With Snag, the College Campus Delivery Service App

PHOENIX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Toro Management, LLC is proud to announce a new partnership for the undoo® product line with the college campus delivery app service Snag.

Toro Management is the exclusive worldwide** marketing, commercialization and distribution partner of undoo® products. The undoo® dietary supplement product line is the only patented formula (U.S. Pat. No. 9,918,947) for helping users manage and optimize their cannabis experience. The undoo® formula has multiple uses & is helpful in situations (1) when cannabis is too strong, inconvenient timing & intense next-day fogginess* (2) to promote daily mental clarity, reducing haziness & combating the leftover effects of cannabis consumption* & (3) when experiencing diminishing effects due to tolerance build-up. To learn more about the undoo® product line visit, www.undoo.com

Snag has now added undoo® products to their college campus delivery service app that promises to fill orders and deliver products to college dorms and student housing in 10 minutes. Snag currently operates at four college campuses, including University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), Colorado University Boulder (CU Boulder), Miami University Ohio, and Ohio State University (OSU), with more to come. Snag delivers hundreds of orders daily and will continue to expand to new universities across the country. Download the app at snagdelivery.app

Mariessa Mahfouz, founding member of Toro Management, states, "We are thrilled to partner with Snag and offer undoo® products quickly and conveniently to students at college campuses. Students are using cannabis to help with relaxation, pain, socializing, etc. and also are participating in schoolwork, activities, and more. In situations where cannabis can feel overwhelming, leave intense leftover fogginess, or build a high tolerance, we want to help students optimize their experience in a fast and convenient way through our partnership with Snag Delivery."

Kat Ballode, Marketing Manager of Snag, states, "Without a doubt, undoo® products will be a great addition to our student safety initiatives, as undoo® products can stand alongside our offerings of free fentanyl testing strips and hangover helpers. This comprehensive approach ensures that we address various aspects of student well-being, providing them with the necessary tools to make informed choices and stay safe in different situations."

About Toro Management, LLC

Toro Management, LLC was founded with the vision of bringing unique and groundbreaking products, ingredients and brands to the forefront of consumers across the globe. Through its exclusive partnerships, The Company is researching and commercializing revolutionary products in the health & wellness and consumer product spaces. Toro Management owns the exclusive worldwide** marketing, commercialization and distribution rights to undoo® products.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**less Canada

© 2023 Undoo, LLC All Rights Reserved | U.S. Pat. No. 9,918,947 | undoo® & lift the fog® are trademarks of Undoo, LLC in the United States & other countries

About Snag:

Snag is the go-to instant delivery service renowned for its exceptional speed and efficiency. With all inventory housed in strategically located dark stores at college campuses, orders made using the Snag app are swiftly packed within seconds and promptly delivered to customers by college students using electric scooters or e-bikes, ensuring lightning-fast service that redefines convenience.

Contact Information

Mariessa Mahfouz

Marketing Director

media@undoo.com

602-606-5996

Ashley MeKell

Marketing Director

ashley@undoo.com

602-606-5996

SOURCE: Toro Management LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759316/Toro-Management-LLC-Announces-New-Partnership-With-Snag-the-College-Campus-Delivery-Service-App