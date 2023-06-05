Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Executive Bob Metodiev to Present Lending Automation Workshop June 13 at Canada's Used Car Week

Cloud lending provider will also demonstrate innovative LOS and LMS solutions that increase productivity, streamline workflows, and reduce operating costs

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software, announced that Bob Metodiev, the company's head of business development, will present a workshop on lending automation during Canada's Used Car Week event. The conference is scheduled for June 12-14 at the Delta Toronto Airport Hotel & Conference Centre. The workshop is scheduled for June 13 at 10:00 a.m. Bryan Smith, Inovatec's head of client success, will deliver the presentation alongside Bob Metodiev. Metodiev's session, "Loan Automation: Succeeding in a Volatile Economy," will help automobile lenders identify opportunities to increase business in challenging economic conditions through the capabilities of a modern LOS platform. Inovatec will also offer demonstrations of its solutions throughout Canada's Used Car Week.

"Canada's Used Car Week is a significant event in our industry, particularly in a comparatively soft economy, where used car financing may be preferential for many consumers," said Vlad Kovacevic, Inovatec's chief executive officer and co-founder. "We're eager to participate in the conference, and to describe how our technology can help lenders streamline workflows, provide better service, and book more loans."

In addition, two of Inovatec's team members are being honored at Auto Remarketing Canada's Under 40 award ceremony during this event. Inovatec's Controller Franky Ip and the company's newly-promoted Director of Client Operations and Implementation Tony Hoang will each receive this accolade, which recognizes the success and vision of outstanding young leaders in the Canadian auto industry.

Inovatec's suite of intelligent automation solutions empower lenders to expedite their underwriting processes, adding AI-driven elements and advanced functionality to help close loans faster and provide elevated customer engagement. Best-in-class features include enriched data mining via online sources, specialized optical character recognition for document management and storage, and automation to accurately and flexibly adhere to changing regulations and compliance demands. Their LOS, LMS, and portal technologies maintain integrations with top-flight partners, incorporating industry leading capabilities.

Click here to schedule a demo of Inovatec's technology with Bob Metodiev at the event. For more information on Inovatec's powerful solutions for loan origination, ongoing loan management, and customer-facing portal systems, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

