Montag, 05.06.2023
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065
Tradegate
05.06.23
18:50 Uhr
0,895 Euro
-0,016
-1,76 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2023 | 18:50
115 Leser
Lenovo: Work For Humankind: 12 Months of Island Community Transformation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / One year ago, Lenovo launched Work For Humankind, an initiative that set out to change how people work, for good. We invited a group of volunteers to make a positive, long-lasting difference on Robinson Crusoe Island while working from one of the most remote offices in the world-enabled by Lenovo technology. In partnership with Island Conservation and the Robinson Crusoe Island community, our volunteers took action to help prevent the extinction of endangered species and supported the community as it worked toward achieving sustainability. Now, one year in, we are able to measure the true ESG impact that Work For Humankind had on the community:

Download the full 12 Month Impact factsheet (PDF)

Lenovo, Monday, June 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759322/Work-For-Humankind-12-Months-of-Island-Community-Transformation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
