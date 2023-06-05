Free Country Partners With The Fresh Air Fund to Celebrate National Great Outdoors Month

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Free Country, a leading outdoor apparel brand, is proud to announce its partnership with The Fresh Air Fund, a not-for-profit youth development organization, in honor of National Great Outdoors Month. Held annually every June, Great Outdoors Month is a nationwide celebration and invitation for individuals and families to get outside and embrace the beauty of the outdoors.









In alignment with this mission, Free Country will be donating 10% of its sales proceeds to The Fresh Air Fund from Sunday, June 11th, to Saturday, June 17th. This partnership aims to support The Fresh Air Fund's pursuit of providing free life-changing summer experiences in the outdoors to children from underserved communities in New York City. Since its establishment in 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has impacted the lives of more than 1.8 million children, offering them opportunities to explore and connect with nature.

"At Free Country, we believe that the outdoors belongs to all of us. And we want to give everyone the freedom to belong outside, in comfortable clothing for wherever their adventure takes them" said Ira Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Free Country. "By partnering with The Fresh Air Fund during National Great Outdoors Month, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of underserved children, allowing them to experience the wonders of nature and create lasting memories."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Free Country in celebration of National Great Outdoors Month. This partnership will not only raise crucial funds to support our mission but also shine a spotlight on the importance of outdoor experiences for children from underserved communities," said Lisa Gitelson, CEO of The Fresh Air Fund. "Together, we can unlock the transformative experiences the great outdoors can offer, nurturing the growth, resilience and joy of countless young lives."

To further celebrate National Great Outdoors Month, Free Country will be hosting a month of exciting giveaways. Each Monday in June, three lucky customers from the previous week's orders on FreeCountry.com will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card. Additionally, Free Country will run giveaways every weekend on their Instagram page, @freecountryapparel, giving followers a chance to win two $100 gift cards.

About Free Country:

Founded with a mission to provide quality, comfortable outdoor apparel at affordable prices, Free Country has become a trusted brand known for its dedication to outdoor enthusiasts since 1990. With a wide range of stylish and functional clothing for women, men and children, Free Country empowers individuals to embrace the outdoors while feeling comfortable and confident. Headquartered in New York City, the company embodies the spirit of adventure and empowers people to lead a fun, active, outdoor lifestyle, making the outside accessible to all.

About The Fresh Air Fund:

Since 1877, The Fresh Air Fund, a not-for-profit youth development organization, has provided free life-changing summer experiences in the outdoors to more than 1.8 million children from New York City's underserved communities. Young people also participate in year-round leadership, career exploration and educational programs. For more information, visit FreshAir.org.

