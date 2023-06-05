Global Crypto Community Convenes at Dubai's Blockchain Economy Summit, Uniting Industry Leaders for a Groundbreaking Event on October 4-5, 2023

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / The Blockchain Economy Summit, recognized as the world's largest blockchain conference network, is set to redefine the future of finance by bringing together key players and experts from the crypto industry. The highly anticipated 8th edition of the summit will take place over two days in Dubai on October 4-5, 2023, in Le Meridien Hotel & Convention Center, attracting the world's top crypto companies and blockchain entrepreneurs.

Solidifying its position as a premier event in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, the Blockchain Economy Summit has achieved remarkable success with previous editions held in London and Istanbul earlier this year. These highly acclaimed summits have further established the event's global reputation. Notably, OKX, the World's second-largest crypto exchange, proudly serves as the Exclusive Title sponsor for all of Blockchain Economy's 2023 Summits.

As Dubai rapidly emerges as a global crypto hub, the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will serve as the region's premier gathering, representing the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. With participants from over 72 countries, this prestigious event offers a comprehensive program focused on the future of financial technologies, providing extensive networking opportunities for attendees.

"We are thrilled to be back in Dubai, a city at the forefront of embracing blockchain technology," said Servi Aman, General Manager of the Blockchain Economy Summit. "Dubai's strategic vision and commitment to innovation perfectly align with our mission to shape the future of finance. This event will spark collaboration and exploration of groundbreaking ideas, driving the crypto industry forward."

The Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will feature renowned speakers from various sectors of the crypto industry. The first lineup of notable speakers joining the event this year include:

Martin Hanzl - Head of New Technologies at EY Law Matthew Sigel - Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck Michaël van de Poppe - Crypto Investor, Technical Analyst and CEO of MN Trading Charles Cheng - Ph.D, Forbes China 60 Sam Blatteis - CEO of The MENA Catalysts Alex Fazel - Chief Partnership Officer at SwissBorg

These influential speakers, along with many others, will share their expertise and insights, contributing to the vibrant discussions and knowledge exchange at the summit.

The summit will delve into the latest developments and trends within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, featuring industry leaders, engaging panel discussions, and opportunities for growth and investment. With top crypto companies and blockchain entrepreneurs converging in Dubai, the event will serve as an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and fostering strategic partnerships.

Dubai's dynamic ecosystem, progressive regulatory framework, and thriving crypto community provide the ideal backdrop for the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit. The event aims to solidify Dubai's position as a global leader in blockchain innovation and accelerate its journey towards becoming a prominent crypto hub.

For more information about the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit and to secure your participation, please visit the below links:

Early Bird Tickets: https://beconomydubai.com/tickets

Sponsorships: https://beconomydubai.com/why-sponsor

Discounted Hotel Booking: https://beconomydubai.com/venue

Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023

Date: October 04-05, 2023

Venue: Le Meridien Hotel & Convention Center

Event Hashtag: BESUMMIT

Contact address: contact@teklip.org

In case of any PR-related enquiry please contact ZEX PR WIRE at info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Blockchain Economy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759356/Global-Crypto-Community-Convenes-at-Dubais-Blockchain-Economy-Summit-Uniting-Industry-Leaders-for-a-Groundbreaking-Event-on-October-4-5-2023