Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will issue a total of 631,655 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to the vendors of the Falcon West Property and Laumaune Property (also known as the Swole Lake Property) (collectively the "Properties"). The share issuances will be completed pursuant to the terms of option agreements entered into by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, LiCan Exploration Inc. (collectively, the "Agreements"), whereby it can acquire a 100% interest in the Properties, by making certain payments and share issuances and by complying with the other terms and conditions set out in the Agreements. The Common Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Pursuant to the applicable Agreements, Volta will issue 431,655 Common Shares as part of the commitment to earn a 100% interest on the Falcon West Property and 200,000 Common Shares for 100% ownership of the Laumaune Property, with the latter being contiguous to Volta's 100% owned Junior Lake Property. The Common Shares will be issued at a deemed issue price of $0.2085 per Common Share.

Additional details regarding the Properties and the Agreements can be found in the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange filing statement filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2023 under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD

Volta is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum exploration in Canada, and led by a group of mining professionals with history of creating shareholder value. It is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the more prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts globally. To find out more about Volta, and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit voltametals.ca.

